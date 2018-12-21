Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, up from 8,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 8.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 26.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.30M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $561.13M, up from 10.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.38 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 20,100 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 48,282 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 0.05% or 303,188 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 60,113 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation holds 30,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp has 47,041 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Swiss Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.14 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 11,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fil Limited owns 131 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 402,295 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. 31,000 shares valued at $1.15 million were sold by Murray Michael J on Friday, December 7. WHEAT BILL W also sold $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares.

Among 25 analysts covering DR Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. DR Horton Inc had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 26. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 5. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Evercore. As per Friday, January 6, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Thursday, July 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $4200 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: A Contrarian Play in iShares US Home Construction ETF – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 447,436 shares to 291,871 shares, valued at $51.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:MHK) by 239,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: JP Morgan defended Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Talc headlines – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.91M was sold by Sneed Michael E. On Thursday, November 8 Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,441 shares. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $15400 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 14 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, July 14. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, December 18. Deutsche Bank maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Estates New York holds 0.16% or 7,526 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Com stated it has 31,842 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Lc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 18,550 shares. Ims Cap accumulated 13,971 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ca owns 2,333 shares. 43,331 are owned by Excalibur Corporation. Aperio Grp Limited Com has invested 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Professional Planning Gru Inc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers Tru owns 72,179 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc reported 2,627 shares stake. Cabot reported 3,450 shares stake. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 20,749 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).