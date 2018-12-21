Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Is At $0.18 Formed Wedge; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Sentiment Is 1.21

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) formed wedge down with $0.17 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.18 share price. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) has $2.48M valuation. The stock decreased 20.31% or $0.0465 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1825. About 110,940 shares traded. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) has declined 85.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BPTH News: 03/04/2018 – BIO-PATH AMENDING PROTOCOL TO CHANGE DOSING SCHEDULE; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Announces Interim Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Prexigebersen in Combination with Low Dose Cytarabine (; 03/04/2018 – BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC – PREXIGEBERSEN PLUS LDAC SHOWED EARLY ANTI-LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY IN NEARLY 50% OF EVALUABLE AML PATIENTS TREATED TO DATE; 04/04/2018 – Bio-Path Presenting at Conference Apr 18; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Announces Interim Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Prexigebersen in Combination with Low Dose Cytarabine (LDAC) for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 29/03/2018 – BPTH: PREXIGEBERSEN COMBO SHOWED EARLY ANTI-LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY; 29/03/2018 – BIO-PATH HOLDINGS REPORTS DATA FROM PREXIGEBERSEN PHASE 1; 29/03/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Announces Publication in The Lancet Haematology; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings 2017 Loss/Shr 80c

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.68 million for 28.41 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for 158,973 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 423,476 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.9% invested in the company for 344,344 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 994,198 shares.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 67.99 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.