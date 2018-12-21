Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) targets $0.05862246962 while having -0.69% drop for a day

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000369521099999999 or -0.69% trading at $0.0532931542. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) eyes $0.05862246962 target on the road to $0.0835974426732624. B2G last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.0536626753 and low of $0.0532931542 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0536626753.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago B2G traded at $0.00 (non existent). B2G has 54.92M coins mined giving it $2.93 million market cap. Bitcoiin2Gen maximum coins available are 100.00M. B2G uses Ethash algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 05/02/2018.

The inspiration of Bitcoiin2Gen was to make a superior and more advanced version of Original Bitcoin. Therefore, Bitcoiin2Gen proposed a self-sustaining cryptocurrency, which is transforming the cryptocurrency world by creating a digital ecosystem. B2G is addressing the current issues that are slowing down the Bitcoin eco-system, longer transactions time, higher transactions fees, fewer earnings to miners, outreach from the ordinary people and most important its core system, the blockchain itself.