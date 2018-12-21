Bitcoin (BTC) soars 8.03% on December 20-21

Bitcoin (BTC) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $305.11 or 8.03% trading at $4105.44. According to Global Crypto Experts, Bitcoin (BTC) eyes $4515.98 target on the road to $10509.33. BTC last traded at Coinbase exchange. It had high of $4323.61 and low of $3656.92 for December 20-21. The open was $3800.33. About 185,743 BTC worth $753.90M traded hands.

Bitcoin (BTC) is down -10.62% in the last 30 days from $4593.04 per coin. Its down -35.22% in the last 100 days since when traded at $6337.11 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BTC traded at $7503.20. BTC has 17.43M coins mined giving it $71.58B market cap. Bitcoin maximum coins available are 21.00M. BTC uses SHA256 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 03/01/2009.

Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.

With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value – having reached a peak of 18 billion USD – Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.

Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with almost 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. See below for a full range of Bitcoin markets where you can trade US Dollars for Bitcoin, crypto to Bitcoin and many other fiat currencies too.

