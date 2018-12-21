Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) hits new $-0.0011085633 price after -10.42% decline in 24 hours

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0011085633 or -10.42% trading at $0.0095254328. According to Crypto Analysts, Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) eyes $0.01047797608 target on the road to $0.0273724450642611. BTCS last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.01231737 and low of $0.0087453327 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0106339961.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is up 60.77% in the last 30 days from $0.005925 per coin. Its down -1.76% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.009696 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BTCS traded at $0.02589. Bitcoin Scrypt maximum coins available are 21.00M. BTCS uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 08/09/2013.

Bitcoin Scrypt is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm but with similarities to Bitcoin, like the 21M supply.