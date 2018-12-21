Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,953 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.23 million, up from 97,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 4.30M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 104,140 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.79M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $361.86M, down from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 37,429 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 40.80% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned "Buy" rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 20 with "Buy". RBC Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Friday, May 18 with "Buy" rating. On Thursday, November 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to "Equal-Weight". The stock has "Hold" rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 6. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned "Buy" rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $434.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 1.10 million shares to 230,418 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746 worth of stock. On Thursday, September 27 the insider ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $61,642.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.01% or 3,415 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 337 shares stake. Park Corporation Oh owns 9,991 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Amer has 1.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 109,332 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 1.57M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Botty Investors Lc has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,040 shares. 34,303 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Coldstream has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

