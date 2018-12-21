Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 95.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 192,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,933 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $728,000, down from 201,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.91. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 35,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.82 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 81,779 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has risen 17.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold EPM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.44 million shares or 0.47% more from 22.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 139 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.39% or 2.16 million shares. 91,031 are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt. Invesco has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Schwab Charles Invest Incorporated stated it has 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Spark Mgmt Lc has 39,300 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Tower Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 220 shares. American Century Companies Inc reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,656 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.2% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Woodstock stated it has 14,950 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). The Ohio-based Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Among 3 analysts covering Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Evolution Petroleum had 5 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Northland Capital to “Market Perform”. Northland Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) rating on Monday, November 9. Northland Capital has “Market Perform” rating and $7.0 target. On Thursday, October 15 the stock rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Buy”.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 325,103 shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $44.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 31,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.62 million activity. 16,000 shares were sold by Joe David, worth $176,270.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 9 by Bank of America. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 9. On Friday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PM in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 13. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,074 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 72,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 15.02 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Buckhead Capital Llc accumulated 0.48% or 19,162 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 4.23M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 16,566 shares. 4,682 are owned by Callahan Advisors Limited Company. Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coldstream Capital Management Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Yorktown And stated it has 12,000 shares. Birmingham Cap Co Al has 4,525 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Navellier & invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 6,748 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Contrarius Investment Mgmt reported 1.65M shares. 5.03M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc.