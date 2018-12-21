Blue Chip Partners Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 5.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc acquired 5,293 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 101,898 shares with $8.99 million value, up from 96,605 last quarter. Target Corp now has $32.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 8.22 million shares traded or 40.92% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) had a decrease of 11.93% in short interest. STOR’s SI was 4.35M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.93% from 4.94 million shares previously. With 1.80M avg volume, 2 days are for Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s short sellers to cover STOR’s short positions. The SI to Store Capital Corporation’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 2.13M shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 3. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 17 by UBS. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 23. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Tale Of Consistency – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 29.05 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “STOR This Stock In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good Things Are In Store For STORE Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. STORE Capital had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 13. Janney Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 1.