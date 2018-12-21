Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 60.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 575,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.91M, down from 958,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 250 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 39.80M shares traded or 105.40% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $137.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Put) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 300,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. Renaissance Macro Securities LLC maintained the shares of C in report on Sunday, July 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, January 2. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $93.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, August 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 28 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Partners LP: These 8.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Why American Airlines Has Turnaround Potential – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett to `substantially exit’ Home Capital investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited has 1,794 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 137,455 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc accumulated 3,353 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 73,342 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 5,202 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas Fincl Corp owns 6,997 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Llc reported 3.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Springowl Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Hamel Associate has 46,773 shares. State Street has 112.43 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 317,304 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 3.22 million shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.01% or 1,267 shares.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.92 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ROST shares while 249 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 310.89 million shares or 1.50% less from 315.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horan Capital reported 1,076 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 4,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 113,141 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.34% or 261,000 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 2,845 shares. Ww Asset Management has 26,454 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Services has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 210,300 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sei Investments Com holds 0.06% or 155,484 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6,408 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 8,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 0.04% stake. Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 611,391 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.87 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.90M was sold by RENTLER BARBARA. FASSIO JAMES S had sold 175,769 shares worth $15.22M.

Among 33 analysts covering Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Ross Stores Inc. had 110 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 19 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets initiated Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, November 6 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 18 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, September 25 to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, November 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Friday, August 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $100 target.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.98 per share. ROST’s profit will be $415.06 million for 17.22 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

