Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) had a decrease of 4.22% in short interest. UTMD’s SI was 158,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.22% from 165,700 shares previously. With 12,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s short sellers to cover UTMD’s short positions. The SI to Utah Medical Products Inc’s float is 4.91%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 20,844 shares traded or 77.20% up from the average. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has risen 10.70% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stake by 50.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,800 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 1,752 shares with $428,000 value, down from 3,552 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific now has $86.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $216. About 2.60M shares traded or 48.70% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 2.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Utah Medical Products, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 2.67 million shares or 7.52% more from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 3,065 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 48,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 3,409 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 49 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management stated it has 9,848 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Fmr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). American Gru reported 2,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Seizert Cap Limited Co stated it has 2,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co owns 7,028 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). 2,548 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $247,174 activity. PAYNE BARBARA A also sold $144,000 worth of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) shares.

More notable recent Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “23 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven Sells Right To Drug, Obseva To Sell Shares – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $294.03 million. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 23.36 P/E ratio. The firm also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) – Q3 Earnings Preview: Thermo Fisher Scientific – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Needham Inv Lc has 5.48% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gam Ag invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Creative Planning reported 26,615 shares stake. Washington owns 172,522 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 152,469 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 6,882 shares. 3,341 are held by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Clark Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,955 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co reported 2,192 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 22,629 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Davis R M owns 161,748 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 13,824 shares. Karpas Strategies holds 1,050 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. The insider Jacks Tyler sold $1.14 million. $31.07 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1. Herrema Gregory J. sold $4.26M worth of stock. Williamson Stephen sold $2.29 million worth of stock.

Bluestein R H & Company increased Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X stake by 64,000 shares to 89,000 valued at $1.91M in 2018Q3. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 22,692 shares and now owns 300,796 shares. Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) was raised too.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28B for 16.93 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.