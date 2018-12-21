Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in La (LZB) by 11.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 61,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,435 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.10M, up from 542,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in La for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 254,846 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has declined 16.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 8.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 23,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,447 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97 million, up from 268,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 36,267 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 12.36% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.04, from 2.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold DMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 233,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 11,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Creative Planning has 51,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,140 are held by Pnc Services Gp Inc. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 159,722 shares. 210,764 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. 18,000 are owned by Welch & Forbes Ltd. Northern accumulated 61,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 2,888 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.41% or 67,476 shares. First Republic Management accumulated 27,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 221 shares.

More notable recent Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. ANNOUNCES A TRANSACTION OF WINKLER COUNTY, TEXAS PRODUCING LEASEHOLD – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dorchester Minerals: Is That A Smudge On My Radar Screen Or A Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Producing and Nonproducing Mineral and Royalty Properties in Texas – GlobeNewswire” published on June 30, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Small-Cap Stocks With Mega-Growth Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 19, 2017.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21M and $367.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eqty Etf (HEDJ) by 168,500 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.66 million shares or 0.03% less from 41.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 401,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 57,860 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 248,581 shares stake. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 36,838 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 3.04M shares. Blackrock holds 6.81 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 11,468 shares. 67,726 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated stated it has 41,084 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 161,193 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 52,106 shares stake. Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Moreover, Landscape Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Dean Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 144,385 shares.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $7.42 million activity. Another trade for 78,109 shares valued at $2.60 million was made by DARROW KURT L on Wednesday, August 29. Collier John Douglas sold $158,275 worth of stock.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Names Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) CEO Kurt Darrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Reports 12% Sales Increase for Second-Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 11/28: (LZB) (VEEV) (BOX) Higher; (PIXY) (TLYS) (NDLS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21M and $367.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares to 8,917 shares, valued at $17.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.