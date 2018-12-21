Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by 0.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.61 million, down from 584,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 308,884 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 11.47% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 20,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,449 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.86 million, up from 452,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.88 lastly. It is up 6.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. $445,342 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L on Wednesday, November 14. The insider Ritrievi Kimberly E sold $235,042. $179,542 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares were sold by Argus Roger R. BATRACK DAN L had sold 44,869 shares worth $2.92M on Wednesday, November 14. CARTER BRIAN N sold $511,624 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering TETRA Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. TETRA Tech had 37 analyst reports since November 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Sunday, August 6 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Monday, June 26 report. Roth Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, July 29 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 7.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $34.32M for 20.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Environmental cleanup contractor says Hunters Point work was done by the book (UPDATED) – San Francisco Business Times” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied FNY Analyst Target Price: $48 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,774 shares to 911,439 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 189,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold TTEK shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.86 million shares or 1.23% less from 44.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 5,138 shares. Philadelphia Tru Commerce owns 126,909 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 106,905 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 1,054 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Caprock Gp accumulated 0.05% or 3,634 shares. National Inv Inc Wi accumulated 0.56% or 8,291 shares. Element Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,821 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc owns 19,905 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 80,269 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co owns 9,191 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Undervalued According To DCF Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Can the iShares Emerging Markets ETF Surge? – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Taps Samsung for Chip Manufacturing – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 62,309 shares to 470,509 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,289 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Monday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. Pacific Crest upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Friday, October 14 to “Sector Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 13 by HSBC. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 27. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna.