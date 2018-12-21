Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Universal Insurance Hldgs (UVE) stake by 13.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 8,114 shares as Universal Insurance Hldgs (UVE)’s stock declined 8.86%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 49,877 shares with $2.42 million value, down from 57,991 last quarter. Universal Insurance Hldgs now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 204,227 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has risen 58.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs

Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had an increase of 2.67% in short interest. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 11.14% since December 21, 2017. Some Historical SIVB News; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody's: Affirmation Reflects SVB's Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 08/03/2018 Moody's Affirms Svb's Ratings, Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $881,836 activity. The insider Cox Philip C sold $148,153. 1,750 shares were sold by Descheneaux Michael, worth $419,523 on Thursday, November 1. $162,035 worth of stock was sold by Robinson John F on Monday, September 10.

Among 11 analysts covering SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. SVB Financial had 15 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by DA Davidson. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $357 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. The Company’s Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit services and products comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management services and products, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.70, from 1.72 in 2018Q2.