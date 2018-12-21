Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 42.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $461,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.45 million shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 129,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $212.32M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 53,666 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 2 report. As per Wednesday, January 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, July 14. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, October 18 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 19 by Societe Generale. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, October 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colonial Advsrs holds 0.1% or 3,673 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 1.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 110,058 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 21,210 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Company holds 16,482 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 72,019 shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Founders Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,982 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,076 are held by Kings Point Mngmt. Telemus Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,722 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.4% stake. Axa holds 0.48% or 863,854 shares in its portfolio. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York holds 0.03% or 3,227 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Compton Cap Management Ri has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 34,015 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.81 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W. $1.67M worth of stock was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $174.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 16,773 shares to 42,624 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. L S Advisors holds 1.15% or 53,849 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital owns 157,315 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advisors Limited Co invested in 10,099 shares. Davis holds 28,563 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 32,990 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Srs Invest Management Ltd has invested 10.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.32 million shares. Investure Lc has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 282,888 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 953,354 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company has 47,268 shares. 681 are held by Beacon Advisors Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 7.95M shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Limited Co owns 19,300 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Ycg Ltd Co holds 2.81% or 85,837 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Stretch Colin sold $122,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, September 12. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $11.47 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $45.85 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, August 23. $2.00 million worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 10,600 shares valued at $2.06 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 2.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Wedbush. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Thursday, November 5 report.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMCM) by 38,100 shares to 65,300 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc (Put) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,800 shares, and cut its stake in Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO).