Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 19.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 65,915 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 267,273 shares with $24.71M value, down from 333,188 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $30.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 2.28 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 13.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 7,232 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 61,692 shares with $4.85M value, up from 54,460 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $115.42B valuation. The stock increased 7.63% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 20.26 million shares traded or 155.76% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank accumulated 43,233 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hemenway Company Ltd Liability Company reported 3,935 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 5,471 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Company. Tctc Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,848 shares. Independent holds 2.09% or 70,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Business Ser Inc owns 2,523 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 103,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 1.17 million shares. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 2,538 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amarillo Bankshares holds 8,812 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,000 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. 103,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $8.24M were sold by Campion Andrew. Matheson Monique S. had sold 17,000 shares worth $1.45 million. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06 million on Thursday, July 5. The insider Hill Elliott sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774. $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 19 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike had 28 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Monday, September 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC. As per Friday, June 22, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 29. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 30,381 shares to 8,547 valued at $7.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 24,962 shares and now owns 55,589 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. Real Peter also sold $443,096 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares. 12,000 shares were sold by Hassett Joseph, worth $1.20 million on Monday, August 27. The insider Cotter Martin sold $386,890. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold $262,413. ROCHE VINCENT sold $971,900 worth of stock. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth had sold 2,700 shares worth $243,886 on Wednesday, November 21. NOVICH NEIL S also sold $719,228 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight”. PiperJaffray maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, November 21. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $103 target. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Raymond James. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was reinitiated by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 18 to “Sell”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, August 23. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S&Co owns 5,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Paloma has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 7.99 million shares. Horseman Management reported 18,000 shares. 33,694 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 7,021 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Financial In holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 530 shares. Aviva Public invested in 201,944 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Veritable Lp has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,510 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 31,915 shares stake. Lathrop Invest Management has 105,102 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.51% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 103,510 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.