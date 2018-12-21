Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 287,226 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.91 million, down from 292,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 13.69M shares traded or 26.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 37.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.31 million, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.34% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 16.10M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Citigroup. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 14. Jefferies initiated Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. CFRA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 23 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 29 report. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 23.

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 408,210 shares to 334,359 shares, valued at $38.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 259,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 13,038 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited accumulated 2,068 shares. Nomura Inc holds 75,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co stated it has 2,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Llc holds 47,809 shares. 7,643 were reported by Profund Advsr Lc. Pitcairn holds 17,583 shares. 6,786 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management holds 1.08M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 2,913 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 911,126 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 171,750 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.23% or 24,558 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 101,420 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ConAgra (CAG) PT Lowered to $26.50 at Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. GOLDSTONE STEVEN F had sold 72,678 shares worth $2.59M on Friday, June 29. $819,000 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was sold by Batcheler Colleen. 3,023 shares were sold by MARSHALL RUTH ANN, worth $109,833. $99,969 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by MARBERGER DAVID S. $499,986 worth of stock was bought by Connolly Sean on Friday, October 12.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “P&G unveils simplified organization structure – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Breakout Alert: Buy Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on October 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble: Raising The Bar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 23,125 shares to 46,997 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 21,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 63,358 are owned by Monarch Mgmt. 101,456 are held by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, National Bank has 0.93% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 783,758 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.26% or 709,740 shares. Cape Ann Bank has 1.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,454 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 44,929 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 463,684 were accumulated by Clark Capital Mgmt Group. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,896 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemung Canal Trust, New York-based fund reported 109,104 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 1.11% or 65,367 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Lc has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Group Inc Llc holds 2.22% or 78,154 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $242,298 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Tuesday, November 13 Taylor David S sold $3.58 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 38,335 shares. TASTAD CAROLYN M sold 4,181 shares worth $349,206. $276,951 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, November 2. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $347,237 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 599 shares valued at $50,004 were sold by Fish Kathleen B on Monday, August 27.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, December 21. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, April 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by SunTrust. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 1. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 17 by Citigroup.