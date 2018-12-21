Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Tech (AKAM) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.38M, down from 182,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 2.03 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 19.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, up from 1,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 12,465 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $744.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 20,256 shares to 122,774 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,160 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The New Amazon Blockchain Products Could Be Huge for AMZN – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Hiding A Big Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector’s Earnings Growth This Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 54.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $125.41 million for 20.23 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,625 shares to 57,059 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

