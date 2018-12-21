Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. D.R. Horton had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded the shares of DHI in report on Friday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 14 report. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. See D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $57 New Target: $47 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42 New Target: $38 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $48 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52 New Target: $51 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $52 Maintain

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 2.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 57,454 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock rose 0.32%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 2.03 million shares with $109.39 million value, up from 1.97M last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Among 4 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cardinal Health had 5 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 3 by Morgan Stanley.

More important recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cardinal Health: Showing Strength Through Volatile Times – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co holds 516,900 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 13,285 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 5,066 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Private Advisor Grp Limited stated it has 7,230 shares. American Assets Invest Mngmt Lc owns 23,277 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.42% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 278,420 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 5,944 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 1.02 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prns Limited has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 23,709 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Nordea Inv has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,798 activity. 2,890 shares were sold by Giacomin Jon L, worth $150,136 on Monday, August 20. $44,662 worth of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was sold by LAWS STUART G.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 143,818 shares to 2.71M valued at $120.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) stake by 3,564 shares and now owns 110,456 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Prelude Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Nordea stated it has 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.34% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 28,158 shares. Diker Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,070 shares. 163,592 are owned by Waterfront Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Hbk Invests L P has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 413,111 are owned by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 30,500 shares stake. 168,178 were reported by Utd Service Automobile Association. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 131 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 176,573 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: A Contrarian Play in iShares US Home Construction ETF – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $12.91 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Murray Michael J had sold 31,000 shares worth $1.15M on Friday, December 7. Hewatt Michael W had sold 3,000 shares worth $135,037. $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by WHEAT BILL W.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 2.42M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL