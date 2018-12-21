Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 24.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 62,731 shares as Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 315,515 shares with $11.17 million value, up from 252,784 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Com Cl A now has $158.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 7.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN

SWEDBANK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) had an increase of 8.14% in short interest. SWDBF’s SI was 4.28 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.14% from 3.96M shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 1126 days are for SWEDBANK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)’s short sellers to cover SWDBF’s short positions. It closed at $22.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “HempAmericana: Don’t Bet On This Horse – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018.

Swedbank AB provides various banking services and products to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company has market cap of $24.76 billion. It operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions divisions. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers cash management, trade finance, financing, corporate finance, securities, asset management, and life insurance and pension services; transaction banking services, such as commercial payments, account services, and clearing and settlement services; and capital markets services, including fixed income and currency trading, equity trading, structured products, project and corporate financing, and syndication services.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R also sold $38,887 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares. $282,799 worth of stock was sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy”. Raymond James upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Monday, August 6. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, September 24. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 26. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, September 24 to “Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 12,153 shares to 234,926 valued at $16.85M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) stake by 101,733 shares and now owns 144,384 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Inv owns 20.58 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Gruss Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.50 million shares or 7.43% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 795,492 shares. Greystone Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 238,763 shares. Cetera Limited Co reported 51,671 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 5.50M shares. 81,856 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.74M shares. 66,426 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0% or 266 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp holds 509,976 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd has invested 0.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Reilly Finance Limited Co holds 1.39% or 294,961 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 642,794 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio.