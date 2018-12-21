Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 90.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 50,860 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 5,140 shares with $369,000 value, down from 56,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $127.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 39.80 million shares traded or 105.40% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Among 2 analysts covering Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sunstone Hotel Investors had 2 analyst reports since November 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Barclays Capital. See Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $18 New Target: $16 Downgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $16 Maintain

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. The insider AKRAM RAJA sold $34,605.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.28M shares or 3.85% of the stock. Osborne Prtn Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 14,935 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 707,663 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Schmidt P J Inc accumulated 46,382 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 277,089 shares. Kbc Nv owns 1.62 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3.66 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 865,198 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 10,573 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt And Rech has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 177,089 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd holds 589,801 shares. Thornburg Mngmt has invested 1.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.7% or 19,888 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.92 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 35,089 shares to 329,750 valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 16,000 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperformer” on Monday, July 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 229.82 million shares or 2.50% less from 235.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 270,201 shares. 36,156 are held by Eii Management Inc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 21,866 shares. 612,263 are owned by Asset Management One. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 3,541 shares. Congress Asset Management Comm Ma reported 49,445 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 349,254 shares. Wolverine Asset Management holds 0.04% or 216,881 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0% or 144,659 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 10,120 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% or 577,490 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America owns 289,287 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 221,507 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. It has a 16.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.