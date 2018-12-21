Among 10 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Comerica had 19 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 7 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of CMA in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 25. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, December 11. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. See Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $106 New Target: $98 Maintain

10/12/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $107 New Target: $84 Downgrade

27/11/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $86 Downgrade

12/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $101 New Target: $106 Upgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $114 New Target: $102 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $108 New Target: $100 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $113 New Target: $107 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $111 New Target: $107 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 58.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 33,350 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 90,180 shares with $33.54M value, up from 56,830 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $174.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $307.01. About 4.88M shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Boeing Going Down With The Market? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big deal announcements for Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer-Boeing transaction hits more turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) stake by 10,300 shares to 12,794 valued at $500,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Selecta Biosciences Inc stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Pico Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was reinitiated by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. Tigress Financial maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hawaii-based Cadinha And Limited Com has invested 2.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1,115 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 22,567 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Associate Inc stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company reported 837 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 1,189 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 3,026 shares. Loudon Inv Lc holds 0.34% or 1,130 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,078 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.54% or 344,545 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 16,794 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 62,917 shares. Illinois-based Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L sold $1.75M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of stock or 1,640 shares.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Comerica (CMA) call put ratio 14 calls to 1 put with focus on December 67.50 calls into FOMC – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 10, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apptio, AT&T, Bain Capital, Comerica, First Solar, Palo Alto, Pfizer, Travelers, Ulta Beauty and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $10.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 131.93 million shares or 1.92% less from 134.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Elizabeth Park Advsr Ltd reported 55,955 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 304,895 shares. Ls Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,076 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Utd Service Automobile Association has 102,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 250,461 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Northern Trust Corp reported 1.88 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Forest Hill Llc accumulated 163,854 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,043 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Utah Retirement owns 31,896 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 1.31 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 14.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market