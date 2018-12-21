BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) formed wedge down with $9.64 target or 3.00% below today’s $9.94 share price. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 633,470 shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had an increase of 22.73% in short interest. SPGYF’s SI was 7.09M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 22.73% from 5.78 million shares previously. With 20,600 avg volume, 344 days are for WHITECAP RESOURCES INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)’s short sellers to cover SPGYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.1492 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9213. About shares traded. Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report earnings on February, 26. BV’s profit will be $15.41 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by BrightView Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Whitecap Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Southwest Saskatchewan, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, and West Central Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 4,260 net wells.

