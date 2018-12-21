Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 71.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 7,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $983,000, up from 10,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 2.49M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 32.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,287 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.63M, down from 41,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $307.96. About 71,752 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 26. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Atlantic Securities. UBS downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 19 by UBS. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 67,290 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. 94,813 are owned by Stonebridge Advsrs. Perkins Coie accumulated 2,309 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.74% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc owns 23,504 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Comerica Inc reported 0.04% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny invested in 13,315 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 561,500 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Incorporated holds 9,045 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,811 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 1.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 42,634 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Financial Bank holds 1.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 40,240 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $858.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,861 shares to 200,760 shares, valued at $44.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MercadoLibre had 59 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 20. Credit Suisse upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Friday, April 20 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 2. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $370 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 30.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 56,797 shares. 36,876 were reported by Fil Limited. Generation Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.21 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 14,697 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank & has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.12% or 1,000 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 9,229 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 10,671 shares. 266 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Newbrook Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 105,004 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 31,552 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 914,780 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 0.04% or 12,445 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 40,765 shares in its portfolio.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $822.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).