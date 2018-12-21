Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 32.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 20,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, down from 62,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 3.59M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 13.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 4,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, down from 34,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 237,784 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 27. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by SunTrust. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, January 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, August 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 23 by Hilliard Lyons. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by Bank of America. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, September 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by UBS.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.99 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leap’s TRX518 shows positive action in Phase 1/2 cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA extends action date to May 2019 for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo + Yervoy in 1st line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is One Stock That You Should Not Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Research Collaboration with Boston Medical Center to Investigate Markers of Immuno-Oncology Response & Resistance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Grp Inc Llc stated it has 11,276 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,780 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,465 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.32% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 5,825 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 38,288 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 21.53 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 37,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1.58% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ardevora Asset Management Llp invested in 0.79% or 455,888 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Llc holds 5,466 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 32,345 are held by Coastline Trust Company. Moreover, Johnson has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 14 analysts covering Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Arrow Electronics Inc. had 25 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 4. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy” on Monday, February 12. As per Monday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, September 10. CLSA downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The stock of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 17. Goldman Sachs upgraded Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) rating on Monday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $69 target.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 42,189 shares to 92,873 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 14,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 10,237 shares valued at $810,766 was sold by Morris Mary Catherine. 700 shares valued at $52,059 were sold by Kostalnick Charles II on Tuesday, November 6.

More recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arrow Electronics: Value In An Overheated Market – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Is Going Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold ARW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.13 million shares or 0.62% more from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street holds 3.58M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Whittier Trust accumulated 1,790 shares. Pzena Mngmt Ltd accumulated 304,547 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc has 20,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 919,941 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects owns 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 558 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 16,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 20,500 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). First Manhattan Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,472 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.05% or 9,334 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 180,497 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 11,549 shares.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.56 EPS, up 1.99% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.51 per share. ARW’s profit will be $223.17M for 6.53 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.43% EPS growth.