British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.08M, up from 182,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.35 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 34.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 88.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 949 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94,000, down from 7,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 661,297 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $9.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6,721 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,615 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CTRP Put And Call Options For December 28th – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ctrip Is Undeniably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ctrip.com International Ltd. had 69 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 8 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 5. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 7. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 13. Brean Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Thursday, March 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Summit Research given on Monday, September 21.

Among 33 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Total System Services had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Cowen & Co. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Monday, December 18. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs initiated Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Wednesday, April 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 25.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $495,891 activity.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 31.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TSS’s profit will be $184.26 million for 19.38 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 85,629 shares to 94,080 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 590,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).