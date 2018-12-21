Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 132.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 75,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.43M, up from 56,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 148,502 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 85.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38 million, up from 98,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 555,143 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $21.49 million activity. The insider Steinfort Matt sold $82,950. Waters John F Jr. also sold $80,162 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares. Caruso Daniel sold $570,289 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Friday, June 29. On Tuesday, July 10 Rottenberg Linda sold $195,000 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 5,000 shares. $96,250 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares were sold by Connor Richard W..

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 21 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $45.0 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 28. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, November 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 30 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 14.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14,305 shares to 533,695 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 65,634 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 10,593 shares. Reinhart owns 742,657 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39,607 shares. 951,415 are owned by Schwab Charles Mgmt. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp stated it has 9,636 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 462,513 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 86,539 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 53,856 shares. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Korea holds 0.01% or 69,100 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 54,690 shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Communication has invested 0.54% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc World Mkts has 48,471 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo -18% as analysts react to miss, company split plans – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Group +5.9% after Q4 profits top consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cisco, Zayo Group, Seaboard, New Relic, Tribune Media, and Veeva â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo to Expand East Coast Data Center Presence – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group plans split into two public companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga”, Streetinsider.com published: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Lowered to $195 at Mizuho Securities; Remains Bullish – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 122,848 shares to 667,291 shares, valued at $53.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 614,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,460 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr (Put) (QQQ).

Among 19 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. WEX had 75 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of WEX in report on Wednesday, February 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 24 by SunTrust. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Equal Weight” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, August 19 report. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, February 16. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 15. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold WEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 39.84 million shares or 3.73% less from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Com has 0.98% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 59,565 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 33,765 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.27% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 658,395 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 21,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 480,924 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Westfield Mngmt Communications Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 302,957 shares. Btim reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bath Savings reported 0.21% stake. 3.84 million were reported by Vanguard Group. Evergreen Ltd Company reported 1,700 shares stake. Daruma Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 206,222 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 10,436 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).