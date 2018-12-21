Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 31.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 183,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,877 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.87M, down from 591,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 1.84 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 101,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 346,641 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Among 24 analysts covering Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Boston Properties Inc. had 87 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 5. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11900 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Capital One on Friday, February 26. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 10. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, October 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, September 4. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $126.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BXP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 141.78 million shares or 0.33% less from 142.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited accumulated 179,864 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Alps Advsrs accumulated 9,463 shares. Ci holds 5,036 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 40,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.05% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.06% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 13,723 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 290 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 36 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Century Cos has invested 0.05% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). National Pension Service stated it has 160,061 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 3,969 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 91,398 shares to 113,098 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 12.75% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.49 per share. BXP’s profit will be $287.70 million for 17.27 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Financial reported 2,337 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.22 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 232,533 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Moreover, Axa has 0.69% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.12M shares. 3,378 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 231,160 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 82,106 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Co. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 162,252 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,028 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.57% or 20,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 152,243 shares. Sadoff Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,252 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 24 report. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Thursday, January 21 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, August 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 23. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 12. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 29. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Jefferies.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 13,400 shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA, worth $1.94M. Kapur Vimal also sold $1.59 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares. Another trade for 28,281 shares valued at $4.06 million was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.51 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.34M shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $59.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 24,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).