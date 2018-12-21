Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 4.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 293,515 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.84 million, down from 307,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,743 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.06 million, down from 111,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 14.29 million shares traded or 279.12% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 1 by Liberum Capital. On Wednesday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. CItigroup downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan initiated the shares of UTX in report on Thursday, October 8 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Monday, September 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, December 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 3. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Numis Securities. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 Gill Charles D sold $1.94M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 14,255 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.80 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,602 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 9,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,155 shares. 4,533 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 10,870 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 42,332 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested 1.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited holds 36,355 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 275 shares. Fosun International reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 10,235 shares. Moreover, M&R has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stephens Inc Ar owns 43,113 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt owns 0.92% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,147 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 189,422 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $507.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 13,037 shares to 199,526 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,062 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $680.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 170,600 shares to 603,200 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 116,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Among 13 analysts covering Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Brown-Forman had 44 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $56.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. Suntrust Robinson downgraded Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) on Thursday, December 22 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 6 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of BF.B in report on Thursday, June 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) rating on Wednesday, December 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $69.0 target.