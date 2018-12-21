Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 56.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 296,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 823,321 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.99 million, up from 527,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 10.31 million shares traded or 35.65% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 27.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78 million, down from 45,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 48,217 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07M and $617.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18,723 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $41.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,718 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $213,737 activity. $67,161 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was sold by Poole David P on Monday, July 9. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC also bought $7,197 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources rises as Q3 earnings, revenues beat expectations – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resource announces $300M Appalachian overriding royalty sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Steve Gray Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources (RRC) Presents at EnerCom’s 23rd Annual Oil & Gas Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,649 shares. 146 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stephens Ar invested in 79,775 shares. 5.28 million were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 293,624 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 97 shares. Key Grp (Cayman) owns 7.58% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 6.26 million shares. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.06% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 104,072 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 11,809 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Among 46 analysts covering Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Range Resources Corp. had 160 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, October 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RRC in report on Friday, March 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 7 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kempen Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 37,179 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Tru holds 3.08% or 95,532 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 94,516 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 974,849 shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 24,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Ltd Liability reported 71,695 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Com owns 102,862 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc holds 7.13% or 521,635 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt holds 282,958 shares. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania holds 3,412 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 11,600 shares to 4.06 million shares, valued at $112.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dj Us Real Estate (IYR) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value (EFV).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. 20,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 13 report. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 21. Evercore maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, December 8. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $106.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, December 22 by Piper Jaffray.