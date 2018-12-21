BTIG Research Downgrades TrueCar (TRUE); Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Shorts Increased By 2.94%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) had an increase of 2.94% in short interest. SRNE’s SI was 19.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.94% from 18.49M shares previously. With 1.79 million avg volume, 11 days are for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s short sellers to cover SRNE’s short positions. The SI to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc’s float is 32.44%. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 1.84 million shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has risen 29.78% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 27/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS UNSECURED $120.5M CONV NOTE FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial, Working with Parent Company Atria Wealth Solutions, Plan Multimillion; 26/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRNE); 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance & Securities Association Annual Conference; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys 1.4% Position in Sorrento Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – SORRENTO: CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO EXECUTE ON STRATEGIC PLAN; 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance &; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916)

BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy”. The rating change was revealed in a a research report today.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibabaâ€™s Revenue Growth, Almost Too Good to Be True, Hits a Slight Rough Patch – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “True Leaf Launches Brand Ambassador Program for Professional Athletes and Influencers – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Aclaris Therapeutics Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “True Leaf Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Sales – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BOCH vs. GBCI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TrueCar has $13 highest and $11.5 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 35.36% above currents $9.05 stock price. TrueCar had 2 analyst reports since November 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 452,672 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 17.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 15/03/2018 TrueCar Announces New Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for DrivenToDrive Program; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $941.25 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 96.16 million shares or 14.65% more from 83.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 2,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 754 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 60,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Amer Intll Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 15,639 shares. Hawk Ridge L P holds 1.88% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 605,931 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.96 million shares. Citigroup has 41,372 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.13M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Voya Ltd Liability accumulated 33,777 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% stake.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $238.59 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.27, from 2.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 31.19 million shares or 10.80% more from 28.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 163,120 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 29,135 shares. Amer Int Gru Inc invested in 72,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 153,917 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 88,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 10,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Wildcat Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.41% or 415,765 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 7,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,398 shares. New York-based Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Proshare Advisors Limited Co reported 13,375 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 36,100 shares.