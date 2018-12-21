Btim Raised By $320,436 Its Nordson (NDSN) Position; Cornerstone Ondemand Has 1.36 Sentiment

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.13, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 87 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 64 decreased and sold their holdings in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 49.15 million shares, up from 48.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cornerstone Ondemand Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 51 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

Btim Corp increased Nordson Corporation (NDSN) stake by 1.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 2,322 shares as Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s stock declined 20.65%. The Btim Corp holds 124,163 shares with $17.25M value, up from 121,841 last quarter. Nordson Corporation now has $6.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 541,684 shares traded or 91.38% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has declined 11.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold NDSN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 39.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.03% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 1.15 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 11,109 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Lc owns 1,857 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Roffman Miller Associate Pa accumulated 2.35% or 152,592 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 707 shares. Prudential invested in 41,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System reported 10,712 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 543,251 shares. Champlain Invest Prtn has invested 1.57% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 95,951 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 6 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.05 million activity. 4,269 shares were sold by Hilton Michael F, worth $617,340 on Wednesday, September 19. PUMA MARY G had sold 2,983 shares worth $433,848 on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 2 analysts covering Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nordson had 2 analyst reports since November 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Hold”.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nordson (NDSN) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 12, 2018 : NDSN, OXM, TLRD, AVXL – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Nordson Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NDSN, GILD, TLRD – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordson Corporation (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Btim Corp decreased Steris Plc stake by 9,705 shares to 112,620 valued at $12.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 25,836 shares and now owns 274,957 shares. Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $15.00 million activity.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 452,440 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) has risen 44.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SEAS, CSOD, MYOK – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Uninspiring Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ArcBest Prepares Next Generation of Leaders with Cornerstone – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand acquires hiring platform, announces recruiting solution – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand (Nasdaq: CSOD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2018.