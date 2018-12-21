Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 59.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 61,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,570 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, up from 103,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.80 million shares traded or 80.38% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,712 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38 million, down from 27,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $184.96. About 250 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Cap accumulated 7,449 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.48% or 51,199 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt has 1,150 shares. Country Club Com Na invested in 90,322 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 0.98% or 7,180 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co reported 92,760 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 14,530 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.06% or 3,011 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd holds 2.88% or 24,940 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 0.41% or 68,344 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas-based Westwood Hldg Gru has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Connable Office Inc owns 15,424 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 16,942 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dec 20, 2018 – Amgen Applies for Expanded Use of Nplate in US – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allergan Drops, Stops Textured Breast Implant Sales in Europe – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2018: AGTC, AMPE, VVUS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amgen, Aduro, Vertex, Evofem and Incyte – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were sold by Patton Cynthia M.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, October 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Monday, February 8 report. Jefferies maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, September 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 1.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $231,549 activity. NELSON RONALD L bought 20,000 shares worth $296,600. The insider JOHNSON JOIA M sold $330,322. Hytinen Barry bought $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Tuesday, November 20. 40,688 shares were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr, worth $602,711. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $97,370 was bought by Evans Gerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 550,139 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,050 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc reported 3.08% stake. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Fjarde Ap holds 104,119 shares. 40,021 were reported by United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Platinum accumulated 0.69% or 1.32M shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 2.69 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 26,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 97,484 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dumont Blake Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 62,052 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.31% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Among 22 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Hanesbrands had 76 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of HBI in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rating on Thursday, February 8. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. Buckingham Research reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 17 report. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HBI in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, February 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 12 by CL King. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getting Back To Basics With Hanesbrands – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanesbrands’ Declining Moat – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hanesbrands’ Champion Brand Is Killing It – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands -10% after mixed Q2, Target contract loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2018.