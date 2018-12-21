Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 4.15 million shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 69.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $798,000, up from 2,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 960,188 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 28,281 shares valued at $4.06M were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. 13,400 shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA, worth $1.94 million on Wednesday, November 21. On Wednesday, November 14 DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,963 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,068 shares to 6,158 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,830 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 19. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 23 with “Overweight”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 23. UBS maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, June 6. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $115 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, October 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $170 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson Mgmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,186 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Lc owns 1,319 shares. Cypress Cap Group, a Florida-based fund reported 10,720 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Company accumulated 5,447 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 32,460 shares. Amer Insur Communication Tx invested in 114,190 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 2.36M shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 3,212 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 545,358 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 210,546 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Rfg Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 8,551 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles holds 1,359 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 121 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 0.56% less from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scholtz And Limited Liability Co reported 15,695 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 78,500 shares or 0.9% of the stock. First Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1,906 shares. Alpine Management Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 76,330 shares. Cap Fund has 145,294 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stevens Management LP holds 0.08% or 14,074 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta has invested 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.01% or 356,306 shares. Buckingham Mngmt stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 27,321 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $483.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,306 shares to 11,819 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,368 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).