Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Glpi (GLPI) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 9,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Glpi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 773,845 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (INFY) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 102,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,050 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, up from 115,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 8.72M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cardinal Capital Limited Ct reported 0.97% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Element Capital Management owns 27,032 shares. American Century Inc stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 68 shares. American Rech And Management invested in 400 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0.01% or 1,470 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Research Communications Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 23,881 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Omers Administration Corp reported 0.06% stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 317,042 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 12,162 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 46,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Penn National Gaming Stays One Step Ahead of the Competition – The Motley Fool” on May 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Dividend Stocks You’ll Wish You’d Bought 10 Years From Now – The Motley Fool” published on May 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GLPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MGM’s REIT Operator Wants to Buy Caesars’ REIT – The Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REIT Yielding 7.8%, 4 Dividend Hikes In Last 14 Months, And Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2017.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tndm by 23,400 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shw (NYSE:SHW) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,588 shares, and cut its stake in Bki.

Among 14 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 1, the company rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, February 9 report.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. The insider Marshall Joseph W III bought $33,330. 11,000 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares with value of $368,500 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, July 14. The rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, September 9. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of INFY in report on Thursday, December 17 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Thursday, January 4. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $17.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 18. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of INFY in report on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of INFY in report on Monday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, January 6 the stock rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Monday, February 5 to “Negative” rating.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $124.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,398 shares to 10,647 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.