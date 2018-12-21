Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 24.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 19,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 663,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has risen 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 25.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 64,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,407 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.95 million, up from 254,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 455,576 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $7.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Superior Group Of Companies In (NASDAQ:SGC) by 19,609 shares to 56,978 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 235,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CHRW shares while 164 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 113.12 million shares or 2.21% less from 115.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Company Comml Bank holds 4,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 144 shares. 222,733 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 63,891 shares in its portfolio. Fund Evaluation Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 20,215 shares. 4,345 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Fil Limited holds 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 93 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,492 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated invested 0.24% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Voya Inv Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 76,898 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 643,337 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 356,693 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.25% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.99 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $165.00M for 17.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 104 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, October 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, September 2 to “Outperform”. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Susquehanna. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 21, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61.93 million activity. Another trade for 170,000 shares valued at $10.00M was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Zenuk Mark N had bought 6,500 shares worth $412,825 on Tuesday, November 6. Lupo L Patrick also bought $188,130 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Monday, November 5. Boehlert Thomas had bought 3,200 shares worth $200,590.

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 3. Piper Jaffray maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 29. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, May 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 12. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 66,000 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc stated it has 358,862 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com owns 10 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 250,000 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.15% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 91,589 shares. The California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwood Gearhart invested in 1.08% or 55,965 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

