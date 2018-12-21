Among 4 analysts covering Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Apollo Investment had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 4. The stock of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Wells Fargo. See Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) latest ratings:

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 69.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold Apollo Investment Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development firm specializing in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $874.51 million. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It has a 31.16 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions.

