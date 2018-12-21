C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $797,000, up from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 402,436 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has risen 11.02% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 15.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 20.78M shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 30,725 shares were sold by Smith Gordon, worth $3.50M.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 40,156 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $24.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 18 by Argus Research. Nomura maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, September 7 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, October 17. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, October 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, April 26. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Pehub.com with their article: “JP Morgan invests in GeoWealth – PE Hub” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: JPMorgan tops largest banks listâ€¦ BofA CEOâ€™s outlook for 2019 – New York Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Companies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.70 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.07% or 14.58M shares. Barnett & Co Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boltwood Cap Management holds 23,605 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 238,366 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd stated it has 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,039 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 212,150 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. 22,518 are owned by Planning Advsr. Ims Management holds 1,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,177 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lehman Fincl Resources reported 1,870 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,845 shares. Stewart Patten Lc invested in 4.97% or 240,271 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability has 30,103 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CBSH shares while 95 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 65.29 million shares or 3.68% less from 67.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,102 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 944,363 shares. Creative Planning owns 115,235 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 36,139 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Limited Com has invested 0.35% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 9,064 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 69,391 shares stake. Frontier Investment Management owns 5,553 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,871 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 7,409 shares. Cookson Peirce And Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 8,397 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.18M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. 963,448 were accumulated by Geode Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Best US Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Harmon moves up a notch at Commerce Bank – St. Louis Business Journal” published on June 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on January 26, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Invest in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $4.96 million activity. The insider BURIK JEFFREY M. sold $149,745. $649,290 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was sold by KEMPER DAVID W on Tuesday, July 17. Callahan Daniel D. had sold 1,500 shares worth $98,869. FOSTER SARA E sold 1,257 shares worth $90,068. $60,101 worth of stock was sold by Petersen Paula S on Monday, September 10.