C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stake by 15166.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 1,820 shares as Goldman Sachs Group (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 1,832 shares with $411,000 value, up from 12 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group now has $59.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.68M shares traded or 125.88% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS PABLO SALAME, ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE IN JUNE

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) had an increase of 2.51% in short interest. VER’s SI was 25.98M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.51% from 25.34M shares previously. With 8.70 million avg volume, 3 days are for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s short sellers to cover VER’s short positions. The SI to Vereit Inc’s float is 2.69%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 7.19M shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has declined 0.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 23/05/2018 – VEREIT Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Rev $315.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ VEREIT Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VER); 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 477,798 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hennessy holds 0.07% or 8,000 shares. Macquarie has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blair William & Il accumulated 0.69% or 501,903 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) accumulated 1,148 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 1,607 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Altfest L J accumulated 2,075 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 315 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,461 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.63% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Geode Mgmt Ltd reported 3.88M shares stake. Kj Harrison & invested in 10,130 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd has 52,650 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, November 21 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Wood maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $255 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, December 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, October 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $276 target.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider SOLOMON DAVID M sold $1.95M.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,175 shares to 1,734 valued at $487,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 2,850 shares and now owns 125 shares. Anadarko Petroleum Co (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

