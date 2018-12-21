Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Got Higher Citigroup Rating; Last Week Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Analysts

Citigroup has upped Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) stock to Buy in a report revealed to clients on Friday morning. COG’s old rating was Neutral.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities downgraded the shares of CMO in report on Tuesday, July 31 to “Market Underperform” rating. Wood downgraded Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wood. See Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 66.43 million shares or 3.42% more from 64.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 27,409 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 48,362 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 210,698 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 732,821 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 1.24M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 41,614 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) or 41,949 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 430 were reported by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $627.40 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $981,811 activity. Bernard John L bought $33,594 worth of stock. MAHOWALD CHRISTOPHER W also bought $506,985 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Monday, October 29. The insider Phillips Lance bought $68,075. Shares for $135,762 were bought by REINSCH PHILLIP A. Kim Roy had bought 10,000 shares worth $67,575 on Wednesday, October 31. SPEARS ROBERT R JR bought 20,000 shares worth $135,020.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 44 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stelliam Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 19.75% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 222,238 shares. 80,561 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 4.45 million shares. Victory Capital stated it has 6,549 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 40,292 shares. 743,508 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Liberty Mutual Group Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,047 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 443,500 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ent Financial Service owns 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 483,599 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Com Ma owns 2.82M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.48% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 339,988 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.71M for 12.82 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $30 highest and $23 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 26.33% above currents $22.56 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 10 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Tudor Pickering. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 29 report. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 24. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $30 target in Friday, September 7 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Monday, July 30. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.73 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 43.05 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.