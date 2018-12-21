Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp Com (APA) by 24.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 9,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, up from 37,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.42 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 1.96 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold APA shares while 233 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 340.48 million shares or 2.58% less from 349.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 7,220 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Natixis Lp invested in 0.07% or 162,710 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 199 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 279,224 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ny has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 5,060 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 1,486 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.22M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 4,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 8,106 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.14% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $285.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 23,602 shares to 40,806 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG) by 25,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,962 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiindex Fd (ACWI).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $547,330 activity. Ricotta Dominic sold $152,149 worth of stock or 3,480 shares. Hoyt Rebecca A sold $290,163 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.71 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

