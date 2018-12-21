Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 109.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 39,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.36M, up from 35,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 24.10M shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,312 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.10 million, down from 100,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $147.55. About 299,719 shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 900,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,846 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $2 per share. CACI’s profit will be $56.15M for 16.32 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.10% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $970.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 8,420 shares to 101,205 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).