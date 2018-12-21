VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINA (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) had an increase of 587.14% in short interest. VDAHF’s SI was 144,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 587.14% from 21,000 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 53 days are for VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINA (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)’s short sellers to cover VDAHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 20.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 203,357 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 12.99%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 1.17M shares with $131.11 million value, up from 970,000 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $9.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 1.08 million shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells household paper products and personal care products in China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It offers tissue products; diapers, pants, pads, and under pads for incontinence patients; feminine care products, including sanitary napkins; and baby care products comprising diapers, pants, baby care toiletries, and wet wipes. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under the Vinda, Tempo, Tork, TENA, Dr.P, Libresse, VIA, Libero, Sealer, Babyfit, and Drypers brands.

Another recent and important Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Vinda International Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold DATA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 68.57 million shares or 3.55% more from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Oregon-based Tygh Mngmt has invested 1.82% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,669 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 107,559 shares. 24,431 are held by Creative Planning. Susquehanna Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,154 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc reported 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 30 were reported by Adirondack Trust. Virtu Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 63,568 shares. Aspiriant Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Optimum Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 700 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Citigroup invested in 4,393 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 1.28M shares to 2.35 million valued at $62.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 64,000 shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was reduced too.

