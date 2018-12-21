Mason Capital Management Llc increased Scana Corp (SCG) stake by 53.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 286,633 shares as Scana Corp (SCG)’s stock rose 32.30%. The Mason Capital Management Llc holds 820,026 shares with $31.89M value, up from 533,393 last quarter. Scana Corp now has $7.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 2.75M shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 26/04/2018 – SCANA CORP SCG.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – SCANA CORP – IN ADDITION, FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTRIC & GAS COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – S.C. COMMITTEE FAILS TO REACH COMPROMISE ON SCANA RATE CUT; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-ga; 29/03/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE ENDS SESSION WITHOUT SCANA VOTE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Scana

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 58.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.33M shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock declined 26.69%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 1.67 million shares with $57.98M value, down from 4.00 million last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $4.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 3.56 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Altaba Inc stake by 1.49 million shares to 1.76M valued at $119.95 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spotify Technology S A stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 10,791 shares. Westpac Bk holds 15,314 shares. 134,949 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 336,902 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 3.94M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.12% or 61,321 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 18.22M shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 799,220 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fmr Ltd Company reported 1.97 million shares. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 48,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Lc invested in 0% or 17,677 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.18% or 38,261 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 119,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 7 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 8 by UBS. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Raymond James. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ZAYO in report on Wednesday, November 28 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, November 8.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $21.49 million activity. $64,546 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Steinfort Matt. Waters John F Jr. sold $80,162 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Wednesday, October 3. Connor Richard W. also sold $35,240 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Friday, September 28. Shares for $10.00 million were sold by Caruso Daniel. Mays Sandra sold $54,152 worth of stock. 5,000 Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares with value of $195,000 were sold by Rottenberg Linda.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.49 million for 35.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo to Expand East Coast Data Center Presence – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Expands and Upgrades Long Haul Fiber in the UK – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Executives to Present at December Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cisco, Zayo Group, Seaboard, New Relic, Tribune Media, and Veeva â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SCANA Corp. (SCG) and SCE&G Settle Lightsey Class Action Lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. SCANA had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 17 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Friday, August 10. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Mizuho. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 17 with “Market Perform”.