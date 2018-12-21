R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 73.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $297,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 1.52 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 83.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 26,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,334 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92 million, up from 32,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 3.05M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73 million. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. $3.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 15,267 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 4,879 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 63,223 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.57% or 117,200 shares. 1,235 are owned by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc. 982,895 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Next Grp has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 1.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 55,395 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiedemann reported 2,486 shares stake. Associated Banc invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership owns 7.6% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 54,000 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 965 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 17 by Wunderlich. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $114 target in Friday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, September 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $92.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $30.19 million activity. On Monday, October 15 the insider Craig Jonathan M. sold $128,390. Kallsen Terri R sold $226,441 worth of stock or 4,913 shares. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $10.05M worth of stock. DODDS CHRISTOPHER V sold $803,823 worth of stock or 15,718 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Charles Schwab had 117 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $37.0 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. SunTrust upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, December 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 8. As per Thursday, October 13, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 26. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.74 million shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc invested in 490,000 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.1% or 279,782 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 4,267 shares. Pdts Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.03% or 507,220 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Spo Advisory Corporation invested in 7.02% or 5.84 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.78 million shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 23,759 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 252,520 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Co has 9,918 shares. Ledyard Bancshares, New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,195 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 2.27% or 142,462 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $632.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 260,638 shares to 112,668 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 193,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,353 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).