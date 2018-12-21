Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 195.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 69,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,792 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, up from 35,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.47M shares traded or 125.17% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 998.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 325,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.27 million, up from 32,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 322,676 shares traded or 77.10% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 10.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Technology Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Britain braces for M&A slowdown as mega-deals set to wane – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Downgrades Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), Says European Telecom Faces Short-Term Downside – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $204.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,118 shares to 2,787 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Monday, October 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by Macquarie Research. Raymond James upgraded the shares of VOD in report on Wednesday, January 17 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, September 5. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Bank of America. Standpoint Research initiated Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) rating on Tuesday, January 3. Standpoint Research has “Accumulate” rating and $30 target.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $87.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 778,541 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $154.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 218,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,704 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “The 1 Dividend Stock I Want in My Portfolio Next Year – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Stop Gambling in 2019: Here Are 3 Top Stocks With Incredibly Reliable Dividend Streaks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed Martin simulation training center operator to expand footprint onto Tampa airport property – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CAE Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marc Parent, CAE’s President Chief Executive Officer, is named CEO of the Year 2018 by Les Affaires business journal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CAE Inc. had 18 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 6 by National Bank Canada. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CAE in report on Monday, February 12 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, May 27, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, November 25 report. On Tuesday, September 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. Zacks upgraded CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) on Friday, August 14 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Desjardins Securities. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”.