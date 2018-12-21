Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 7.46 million shares traded or 98.05% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 147.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $176.47. About 5.67 million shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $369.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 10,593 shares to 35,225 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yld Corp E (HYG).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $465,591 were sold by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capwealth Lc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 71,725 shares. Artisan Partnership reported 0.62% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 57,821 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 103,636 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Lc owns 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,751 shares. Stearns Finance Svcs Grp stated it has 21,850 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.17% or 12,010 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 4,316 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 2.99M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested in 182,541 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.22% or 2,508 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Co stated it has 1.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.78% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 46,724 shares. M Incorporated owns 61,810 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd stated it has 4,360 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 30.98 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kings Point Management holds 419 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Company Il has invested 1.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Consulate owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,490 shares. Mathes Inc stated it has 18,910 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,446 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.8% or 14.04 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 5,774 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,781 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,327 shares. Mig Ltd invested 4.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts Com Ma holds 8.91 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,094 shares.