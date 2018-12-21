Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $474.86M, down from 15.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 3.74 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 15.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 14,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,318 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42 million, down from 97,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.75. About 66.84M shares traded or 74.91% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion

Among 15 analysts covering Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Canadian Natural Resources Limited had 39 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Thursday, April 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 21. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 19. Citigroup maintained Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, December 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNQ in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ:CN) (CNQ) PT Lowered to Cdn$50 at Scotiabank – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$1.7T fund manager criticizes Canadian energy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Natural sets 2019 capex budget C$1B lower than 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Should Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) Stock Be on Your Buy List? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7,600 shares to 10,519 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 84,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 99.84% or $367.93 from last year’s $368.52 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $716.06M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.16% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, December 3 Capossela Christopher C sold $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,000 shares. $21.70 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. $2.15 million worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 29. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Friday, July 21 report. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 29 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $108 target. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was maintained by Evercore.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $459.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Beach Brand Hldg C by 19,595 shares to 646,816 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 49,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings.