Cambiar Investors Has Increased By $5.73 Million Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Dennys (DENN)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Dennys Corp (DENN) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.33, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 59 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 49 sold and reduced their stakes in Dennys Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 54.68 million shares, down from 55.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dennys Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 11.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc acquired 173,743 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 1.72 million shares with $56.84M value, up from 1.55 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $26.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 2,256 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

Avenir Corp holds 6.79% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation for 4.20 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 341,960 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.6% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 61,840 shares.

it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.36 million activity.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 23.89 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $11.26M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 566,354 shares. 7,739 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability. 138,493 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advsrs has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Comerica Securities holds 0.05% or 11,957 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Co owns 41,686 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com holds 199,213 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 19,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kensico Cap Management holds 2.54% or 4.69 million shares. First Interstate Bank, Montana-based fund reported 9,192 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 16,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558 worth of stock or 33,652 shares. OMIDYAR PIERRE M sold 36,000 shares worth $1.04 million. Another trade for 3,526 shares valued at $99,473 was sold by Doerger Brian J.. Jones Wendy Elizabeth also sold $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. On Tuesday, November 27 the insider Park Joo Man sold $522,528.

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 22,885 shares to 72,503 valued at $9.18 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 25,081 shares and now owns 38,755 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, July 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 22. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 19 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12 to “Equal-Weight”.