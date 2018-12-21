Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) by 1060.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.67 million, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 526,443 shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 1.22% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 78.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 263,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,362 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18 million, down from 334,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 547,440 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $127.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 504,746 shares to 541,746 shares, valued at $24.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 79,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,433 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.12 per share. EXR’s profit will be $158.57 million for 19.61 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EXR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 121.91 million shares or 1.90% less from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 2.14 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk reported 240,739 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 165 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 412,273 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Co reported 7,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.09% or 2.41 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,318 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 29,080 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 84,334 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 213,550 shares. 169,782 are owned by Strs Ohio.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $487,459 activity.

Among 16 analysts covering Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extra Space Storage Inc. had 62 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, June 18. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7900 target in Monday, August 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 8 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) on Thursday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage increases its senior unsecured credit facility to $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Self Storage Logs Exceptional Growth Rates During Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Exchange: The Most Costly Trading Mistakes To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage: A Standout REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Innings For Extra Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $54.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC) by 41,700 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,950 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold CPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 0.32% more from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Honeywell accumulated 0.22% or 40,592 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 254 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 15,441 shares. Rafferty Asset invested in 0.04% or 24,406 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management has 18,474 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 234,350 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1.11M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Eaton Vance stated it has 11,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 39,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.08% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 65,895 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 82,709 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Camden Property (NYSE:CPT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Camden Property had 84 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 2 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Thursday, May 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 23. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, January 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, December 15. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, November 20. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $30.95 million activity. STEWART H MALCOLM sold $2.61M worth of stock. MCGUIRE WILLIAM B also sold $202,790 worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares. Jessett Alexander J. also sold $915,257 worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Friday, August 17. CAMPO RICHARD J also sold $5.97M worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Monday, December 3. 1,841 shares were sold by Gallagher Michael P, worth $173,754 on Wednesday, November 21.