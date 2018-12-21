Palo Capital Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 245.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc bought 18,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,657 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56 million, up from 7,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 400 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 31.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 20,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $748,000, down from 67,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 2.10 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS

Palo Capital Inc, which manages about $167.90M and $459.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,123 shares to 4,366 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,108 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. On Monday, July 30 LONG MARK P sold $1.77M worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 24,938 shares.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 287.50% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. AMX’s profit will be $989.69M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

